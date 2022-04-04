Personal Protective Equipment Market worth 58.34 Billion USD by 2022- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the new market research report “ Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type (Hands & Arm Protection, Protective Clothing, Foot & Leg Protection, Respiratory Protection, Head Protection), End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Healthcare) – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™. The global personal protective equipment market is expected to be valued at USD 42.67 Billion in 2017 and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 58.34 Billion by 2022.

Stringent regulatory framework regarding the use of personal protective equipment by construction workers has led to the growth of the global personal protective equipment market. In addition, the increasing awareness about the importance of work safety is also driving the personal protective equipment market.

The respiratory protection segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022

By type, the global personal protective equipment market is segmented into hands & arm protection, protective clothing, foot & leg protection, respiratory protection, eye & face protection, head protection, and others. The respiratory protection segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This is due to several government regulations and standards which compel end-use industries to use respiratory equipment for workers in harsh working environments. In addition, increasing demand from the healthcare and manufacturing industries is also driving the growth of this segment.

Construction is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the global personal protective equipment market during the forecast period

Construction is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the global personal protective equipment market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising demand for personal protective equipment in the construction activities such as bridge erection, residential construction, roadway paving, demolitions, and excavations, among others. This end-use industry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to many government-driven projects in developing economies such as India, China, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. These projects include the construction of new airports, sewer systems, and bridges for railways networks. This is expected to increase the use of personal protective equipment in the construction end-use industry in Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for personal protective equipment during the forecast period

The personal protective equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The economic growth in this region is driving the market for personal protective equipment. In addition, the increased demand for personal protective equipment due to growing awareness regarding safety in key countries such as China and India is also contributing towards the growth of the personal protective equipment market in the region.

Currently, the global personal protective equipment market is led by various market players such as 3M Co. (US), MSA Safety Inc. (US), Ansell Limited (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), E I DuPont de Nemours and Co. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), and Radians, Inc. (US), among others.

