Philippine Ambassador Highly Praises Cambodia’s Progress and Achievements



The Philippine Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Ms. Maria Amenlita C. Aquino expressed her impression over the Kingdom’s healthy progress and achievements.

This remarks was made known during H.E. Ms. Maria Amenlita C. Aquino bid farewell to Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the Peace Palace here this morning.

In the meeting, H.E. Ms. Maria Amenlita C. Aquino, highly appreciated the success of the Royal Government of Cambodia in combating the COVID-19 and the successfully hosted the ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, as well as the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games.

The outgoing Philippine diplomat spoke highly of Cambodia’s great contributions to peacekeeping missions under the UN umbrella.

H.E. Ms. Maria Amenlita C. Aquino also highlighted the good relations and cooperation between the two nations in many fields such as trade, tourism, promoting people-to-people exchange and the national defense sector as well.

In response, Samdech Thipadei Hun

Manet, highly valued H.E. Ms. Maria Amenlita C. Aquino’s diplomatic mission tenure in Cambodia and expressed his hope that the relationship between Cambodia and the Philippines will be further strengthened and expanded in the future.

