Philips advances AI-enabled streamlined workflow solutions in diagnostic X-ray at ECR 2021

March 4, 2021

New partnership with AI software provider Lunit to incorporate its chest detection suite into Philips’ diagnostic X-ray suite

Latest release of Philips Digital Radiography and Fluoroscopy system (CombiDiagnost R90) receives FDA 510(k) clearance

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced a partnership to incorporate the Lunit INSIGHT CXR chest detection suite into Philips’ diagnostic X-ray suite, during the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) virtual event (March 3-7, 2021). The partnership is one of the latest extensions of Philips’ AI-enabled portfolio of solutions in precision diagnosis, which leverages the company’s and third-party AI solutions to deliver optimized workflows that empower providers, patients, and administrators to turn data into actionable insights and drive the right care in the right sequence at the right time. At ECR Philips also announced that its Digital Radiography and Fluoroscopy system (CombiDiagnost R90) has received FDA 510(k) clearance.

“For most patients, X-ray is the first diagnostic imaging step on their path to a definitive diagnosis,” said Daan van Manen, General Manager for Diagnostic X-ray at Philips. “Radiology departments and their technologists are continually under pressure. With simpler and more efficient workflows we can reduce variability and staff workload, increase productivity, and enhance patient experience. Our partnership with Lunit to incorporate their diagnostic AI into our X-ray suite combines with a host of intelligent and streamlined workflow features in the Philips Radiography Unified User Interface (Eleva) across our digital radiography systems, enabling a smooth and efficient, patient-focused workflow. This is another step in contributing to providing a path to precision diagnosis.”

Lunit INSIGHT CXR chest detection suite accurately detects 10 of the most common findings in a chest X-ray, supports tuberculosis screening, and has shown clinical efficiency for detecting pneumonia, which can be an initial indication of COVID-19. By prioritizing cases with abnormality scores and facilitating fast triage of normal cases, the suite allows radiologists to focus on reading the abnormal cases.

“By partnering with Philips, a major player in diagnostic X-ray, our AI will be available to its significant global installed base,” said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. “We look forward to collaborating together as we work towards our ambition to make data-driven medicine the new standard of care. Lunit will continue to build upon its current AI offering, making it better and better with time, and will continue to deliver best-in-class AI.”

Through breakthrough innovation and partnerships, Philips continues to integrate intelligence and automation into its Precision Diagnosis portfolio. This includes its smart diagnostic systems, integrated workflow solutions that can transform departmental operations, advanced informatics that can provide diagnostic confidence, and care pathway solutions that allow doctors to tailor treatment to the individual patient.

Philips Digital Radiography and Fluoroscopy system (CombiDiagnost R90) receives FDA 510(k) clearance

At ECR 2021 Philips also announced that its Digital Radiography and Fluoroscopy system (CombiDiagnost R90) , a remote controlled fluoroscopy system in combination with high-end digital radiography, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Designed to improve room utilization in a cost effective manner. The versatile system combines a fully digital workflow, UNIQUE image quality and excellent dose management for a wide range of examinations from pediatric to bariatric imaging.

Philips is showcasing its latest advances in diagnostic X-ray during the virtual ECR 2021. During the congress, Philips will host a symposium with a panel of leading physicians: ‘Smart Workflows: Improving imaging productivity and clinical confidence with AI’. For more information on Philips’ new portfolio of diagnostic and interventional solutions and AI-enabled applications to enhance radiology workflows at ECR 2021, visit the Philips ECR site , and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for updates throughout the event.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Groves

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 631 639 916

E-mail: [email protected]

Kathy O’Reilly

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +1 978-221-8919

E-mail: [email protected]

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

Attachments