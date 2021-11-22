Philips again a leading company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

November 22, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has once again been recognized as one of the leading companies for sustainability performance in the global 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) list. Scoring 81 out of 100 points in the DJSI Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group, Philips again achieved a #2 ranking in the leading sustainability benchmark.

Evaluated across the Environmental, Social and Governance & Economic dimensions of DJSI’s sustainability review, Philips received the maximum scores (100/100) in the Environmental reporting, Health outcome contribution and Social reporting categories. In addition, Philips leads the industry in among others the Supply Chain Management, Tax Strategy, Innovation Management, Operational Eco-Efficiency, Climate Strategy and Human Rights categories.

“I am very pleased that our actions to do business responsibly and sustainably continue to be recognized by the Down Jones Sustainable Index,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “As part of our ongoing commitment to making the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation, we will continue to raise the bar for ourselves and our partners, as evidenced for example by our recent climate action to drive significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in our supply chain.”

Comprehensive ESG framework

Philips employs a comprehensive set of commitments across all the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) dimensions to guide the execution of company strategy and support its contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Philips is already carbon neutral in its operations and is set to further reduce its CO 2 emissions in line with 1.5°C global warming. The company also set ambitious circular economy objectives, such as generating 25% of its revenue from circular products, services and solutions. As part of the company’s 2025 target to improve the lives of 2 billion people a year, Philips is committed to improving access to care for 300 million people in underserved communities.

Philips was the first health technology company to have its carbon emission targets for the 2020 – 2040 period assessed and approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (STBi). Philips received further recognition for its ESG performance, achieving top positions in Sustainalytics rankings and eight consecutive years on the CDP Climate Change A-list . In March 2021, the company was awarded a top ESG score of 90 out of 100 by S&P Global Ratings . Philips also achieved second place in 2020 on Wall Street Journal’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World .

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

