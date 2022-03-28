Philips convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022

March 28, 2022

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2022 and publishes the agenda with explanatory notes.

The agenda of the AGM 2022 includes proposals to appoint Mrs. Herna Verhagen and Mr. Sanjay Poonen and to re-appoint Dr. Paul Stoffels and Dr. Marc Harrison as members of the Supervisory Board. The agenda also includes the proposal to re-appoint Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as the company’s auditor, as well as a number of recurring items, such as proposals to adopt the company’s financial statements and dividend.

The AGM will be held virtually on Tuesday May 10, 2022, beginning at 14:00 hours CET. The meeting can be followed via a live webcast that will be available on the company’s website. Shareholders are furthermore invited to provide voting instructions or, alternatively, vote online during the AGM 2022.

Additional information on the meeting logistics and procedures is included in the convocation notice. The convocation notice, the full agenda with explanatory notes, the Annual Report 2021 (which was published on February 22, 2022), the binding nominations, as well as all other documents related to the AGM, can be found here .

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446

E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77055

E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

