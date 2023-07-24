Philips delivers improved operational performance driven by sales growth and focus on execution

July 24, 2023

Second-quarter highlights

Group sales increased to EUR 4.5 billion, with 9% comparable sales growth

Income from operations amounted to EUR 221 million, compared to EUR 11 million in Q2 2022

Adjusted EBITA increased to EUR 453 million, or 10.1% of sales, compared to EUR 216 million, or 5.2% of sales, in Q2 2022

Order book continued to grow year-on-year, while comparable order intake declined following a high order intake in Q2 2022

Operating cash flow improved to EUR 135 million, compared to an outflow of EUR 306 million in Q2 2022

Simplification of the operating model and restructuring plans on track

Outlook for full year 2023 raised to mid-single-digit comparable sales growth and an Adjusted EBITA margin at the upper end of the high-single-digit range

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips:

“We are progressing to plan on our three priorities to enhance patient safety and quality, strengthen supply chain reliability, and simplify how we work, and I am pleased with our improved operational performance across all segments and geographies in the quarter.

We delivered 9% comparable sales growth, increased profitability and improved cash flow, against a backdrop of ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges. Our order book increased year-on-year and will continue to support growth in the coming quarters.

Completing the Philips Respironics field action remains our highest priority. The vast majority of the sleep therapy devices are now with patients and home care providers, and we are fully focused on the remediation of the affected ventilators.

Looking ahead, we are confident in the execution of our plan and have raised our outlook for the full year 2023, acknowledging that uncertainties remain.

I am grateful for the dedication and commitment of all my Philips colleagues to deliver these results whilst working through the changes to create a more focused and agile organization.”

Group and segment performance

Sales for the Group increased to EUR 4.5 billion, with 9% comparable sales growth, driven by growth across all segments and geographies. Adjusted EBITA for the Group increased to EUR 453 million, or 10.1% of sales, mainly driven by increased sales, royalty income and productivity measures, partly offset by cost inflation.

Philips’ order book grew 3% compared with Q2 last year, including the good order-book-to-sales conversion in the last three quarters. Following a high order intake in Q2 2022, comparable order intake declined 8% (-4% excluding Russia).

Diagnosis & Treatment comparable sales increased 12% in the quarter, with double-digit growth in Ultrasound and Image-Guided Therapy, and mid-single-digit growth in Diagnostic Imaging. Following a high order intake in Q2 2022, comparable order intake showed a high-single-digit decrease (low-single-digit decline excluding Russia). The Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 10.6%, mainly driven by increased sales, favorable mix, and productivity measures, partly offset by cost inflation.

Connected Care comparable sales increased 6% in the quarter, with double-digit growth in Monitoring, partly offset by a decline in Sleep & Respiratory Care. Comparable order intake showed a high-single-digit decline due to normalization of demand after the strong growth in the period between 2020 and 2022. Order intake remains significantly higher than pre-COVID. The Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 7.5%, mainly driven by productivity measures and improved profitability in Monitoring.

Personal Health returned to growth as comparable sales increased by 3%, driven by mid-single-digit growth in Personal Care. The Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 13.4%, due to pricing and productivity measures.

Productivity

Supported by significant change management efforts, to date Philips has reduced the workforce by approximately 6,600 roles out of the planned reduction of 7,000 roles by 2023 and 10,000 roles in total by 2025. Operating model productivity savings amounted to EUR 112 million in the quarter. Procurement savings amounted to EUR 57 million, and other productivity programs delivered savings of EUR 68 million, resulting in total savings of EUR 237 million in the quarter.

Outlook

Based on Philips’ improved performance in the first half of the year, solid order book, and the ongoing actions to improve execution, the company now expects to deliver mid-single-digit comparable sales growth and an Adjusted EBITA margin at the upper end of the high-single-digit range for the full year 2023, while uncertainties remain.

The outlook excludes the impact of the ongoing discussion on a proposed consent decree beyond current assumptions, as well as ongoing litigation and the investigation by the US Department of Justice related to the Respironics field action.

Customer, innovation and ESG highlights

Signed a 10-year agreement with University of California Irvine Health to provide enterprise monitoring as a service combined with informatics, enabling the health system to standardize, integrate and scale patient monitoring in order to deliver better care and reduce the technology burden on staff.

Five top hospitals in Shanghai, with a total of more than 10,000 beds, installed Philips’ advanced Spectral CT 7500 imaging systems, helping physicians deliver first-time-right diagnosis through fast, low-dose X-ray scans.

Expanded the image-guided therapy portfolio with the launch of Philips Zenition 10, which provides a cost-effective imaging solution to guide high-volume routine surgery, as well as complex orthopedic and trauma procedures.

Introduced the cloud-based Philips HealthSuite Imaging PACS on Amazon Web Services. This cloud-based enterprise imaging solution, which includes advanced AI-enabled applications, has been designed to enhance image access speed, reliability, and data orchestration for clinicians across the imaging workflow, while reducing costs for healthcare organizations.

In partnership with JD.com, launched the premium 7 Series Shaver in China, debuting as the #1 shaver on this major online shopping channel. Additionally, Philips’ DiamondClean 9000 premium electric toothbrush has become the best-selling high-end oral healthcare product on Alibaba.

As part of the company’s carbon emission reduction efforts, Philips and a consortium of companies committed to contracting renewable electricity from a recently completed wind farm in Finland. The 10-year agreement will deliver the equivalent electricity needed to power 40,000 households.

Philips Respironics field action for specific sleep therapy and ventilator devices

To date, approximately 99% of the new replacement devices and repair kits required for the remediation of the registered affected devices have been produced. The vast majority of the produced sleep therapy devices have been provided to patients and home care providers, while the remediation of the affected ventilators is ongoing.

Philips Respironics completed testing and analyses for the first-generation DreamStation, System One and DreamStation Go sleep therapy devices. The analyses indicate that the volatile organic compounds and particulate matter emissions related to foam degradation are within the applicable safety limits and are unlikely to result in appreciable harm to health in patients.*) Testing and analysis related to the affected ventilators is ongoing.

The previously disclosed litigation and investigation by the US Department of Justice related to the Respironics field action are ongoing, as well as the discussions on a proposed consent decree.

*) Philips Respironics has provided a summary of the test results and analyses available to date to the FDA and other competent authorities. The FDA is still considering the data and analyses that Philips Respironics has provided and may reach a different conclusion.



About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2022 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 71,500 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

