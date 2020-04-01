Philips enables hospitals and GPs to remotely screen and monitor patients with COVID-19

April 1, 2020

Philips provides healthcare institutions with telehealth solution to process high volume coronavirus-related healthcare requests via online screening, and supports healthcare providers in the use of external call centers to offer the correct care to patients

If medically justified, patients infected with COVID-19 can be remotely monitored via automated questionnaires about their home situation and state of health

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it can help general practitioners and healthcare institutions manage the increased patient flows resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak through a dedicated and scalable telehealth solution that facilitates the use of online screening, follow-up questionnaires and monitoring, and external call center collaborations. It aims to prevent unnecessary visits to general practitioners and hospitals and the remote monitoring of the vast majority of COVID-19 patients that are in quarantine at home.

As a first step, patients complete an online questionnaire at home. Based on the results, the caregiver can let the online solution assign patients to a risk class and take appropriate actions. If needed patients can be monitored via automated follow-up surveys. Patients with a high-risk score are called by a call center for additional information. If the call center determines that care is required, the patient is referred to the GP, who can then provide the necessary care or send them to the hospital. While the questionnaire is intended to support care providers, it is explicitly not a substitute for regular or emergency care. The solution is based on Philips’ existing and proven Patient Reported Outcomes Management solution, which is being used by more than 100 healthcare institutions globally.

The Groene Hart Hospital in Gouda, the Netherlands, is one of the healthcare institutions that has not only already started using the COVID-19 screening and monitoring solution but has also contributed to its development. “We are using this application to relieve the enormous pressure currently placed on our healthcare system,” said Ronald Liem, Head of Surgery at the Groene Hart Hospital. “Together with general practitioners and the Dutch public health service, we can now focus on the most urgent cases and determine, based on the answers from the surveys, which patients do and which do not need additional care.”

“The outbreak of the new coronavirus is a major challenge for everyone in healthcare,” said Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader Connected Care, member of the Executive Committee, Royal Philips. “That is why we have equipped one of our existing and proven telehealth solutions with the capabilities to screen and monitor patients remotely. This remote screening solution supports healthcare institutes to diagnose and treat patients at alternative points of care and is helping to safeguard the scarce critical care capacity.”

Roy Jakobs added: “We have a broad portfolio of telehealth and remote care solutions at Philips. We are now working with hospitals and GPs to see how we can use these solutions to help frontline healthcare workers and their patients during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Hospitals, general practitioners and other care providers who want to know more about Philips’ screening and monitoring solution for COVID-19 patients can visit our website .

