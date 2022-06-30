Philips incorporates Biodesix blood-based proteomic nodule risk assessment testing into Lung Cancer Orchestrator to advance early lung cancer diagnosis

June 30, 2022

Solution adds proteomic analysis of blood-based biomarkers to Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator to better assess the risk of lung nodule malignancy, enhancing decision-making for diagnosis and treatment

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced it has teamed up with Biodesix , Inc. (Colorado, U.S.) (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company, to incorporate the results of Biodesix’s Nodify Lung ® blood-based lung nodule risk assessment testing into Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator lung cancer patient management system. The incorporation of proteomics data – along with the radiologic and patient history data currently used to determine treatment decisions – can help create diagnostic efficiency for cancer care centers in the management of a growing number of lung nodule cases, via the contextual launch of Biodesix Nodify Lung application within Lung Cancer Orchestrator. Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator solution is designed to enable health systems to operationalize lung cancer screening and lung nodule management programs at scale.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide [1], with current 5-year survival rates after diagnosis typically less than 20% [2]. If detected and treated early, however, research shows 10-year survival rates could increase to more than 90% [3]. Thanks to the adoption of low-dose CT (computer tomography) screening and better management of incidental lung nodule findings, early-stage diagnosis and treatment is now possible, but has resulted in rapidly increasing caseloads. For example, recent changes in U.S. guidelines have nearly doubled the number of people now eligible for lung cancer screening [4].

“By incorporating Biodesix’s Nodify Lung testing, we take another step in leveraging integrated diagnostics from imaging, genomics, and now proteomic results from a simple blood draw to address key moments in the lung cancer patient journey, support care team decision-making, and help health systems learn from their practice patterns in a dashboard view,” said Louis Culot, General Manager Oncology Informatics and Genomics at Philips. “We expect the inclusion of Biodesix’s ground-breaking technology in Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator to help drive more confident decisions for the care team, and ultimately benefit patients.”

As a next-step after radiologic lung nodule assessment, minimally-invasive biopsy procedures such as endobronchial biopsy (accessing a nodule via the patient’s airways), are already helping early-stage diagnosis. With 62% of biopsies conducted on benign nodules [5], by detecting the presence of blood-based biomarkers combined with clinical and radiomic factors, Biodesix’s Nodify Lung blood-based proteomic tests help clinicians to reclassify the risk of malignancy to better target resources to those who need them. If a nodule is malignant, the delay in surgical care for cancer patients by four weeks increases the mortality by 6-8% [6].

“We are delighted that our tests are being incorporated into Philips’ vision for end-to-end cancer care management using a multi-diagnostic approach,” said Scott Hutton, Chief Executive Officer at Biodesix. “By integrating our Nodify® tests in Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator we hope to make these tests more accessible to physicians and patients and more easily utilized by care teams with the ultimate goal of improving patient care and outcomes.”

Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator is an integrated patient management system for CT lung cancer screening programs and incidental lung nodule findings that keeps track of patients, appointments, diagnostic images, test results, and clinical decisions for every step of a lung cancer patient’s screening and treatment journey. Fitting seamlessly into conventional screening and diagnostic workflows, it coordinates the end-to-end patient journey to create a fully traceable, fully documented timeline of scheduled actions, and aggregates data on tumor staging, radiology, pathology, and biomarker analyses for informed decision-making. The ability to order and receive the results expedites Biodesix’s proteomic testing directly to and from the Lung Cancer Orchestrator at the same time it adds new insights on nodule risk of malignancy to further support the decision-making process.

Lung Cancer Orchestrator is part of Philips’ expanding portfolio of integrated cancer care solutions that seamlessly connect data, technology, operations, and clinical workflows to enable pivotal decision-making. Visit Philips Oncology to learn how Philips combines smart diagnostic and imaging technologies with connected workflows that integrate patient data from disparate systems, to provide solutions that put expert information at clinicians’ fingertips to help expand the quality and reach of personalized cancer care.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer eight non-invasive tests for patients with lung diseases. The blood based Nodify Lung® nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT® tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The blood based IQLung™ strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® ddPCR™ test, the GeneStrat NGS™ test and the VeriStrat® test to support treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer with results in an unprecedented 36-72 hours, expediting time to treatment. Biodesix also leverages the proprietary and advanced Diagnostic Cortex® AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform, to collaborate with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. Biodesix launched the SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR™ test, the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab, and the cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody test (cPass™ Neutralization Test Kit, GenScript, Inc,) in response to the global pandemic and virus that impacts the lung and causes COVID-19. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

