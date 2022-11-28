Philips launches new compact ultrasound system at RSNA 2022, allowing first-time-right diagnosis for more patients

November 28, 2022

New Ultrasound Compact System 5000 Series delivers premium image quality needed to aid in a confident diagnosis in a portable unit

Compatibility with Philips ultrasound systems Affiniti and EPIQ transducers, user interface, workflow, and automation tools allows an easy learning curve for advanced and novice users alike

Integration with Philips Collaboration Live adds advanced telemedicine capabilities for remote clinical support and training

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Chicago, USA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the global launch of a next-generation compact portable ultrasound solution at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting (November 27 – December 1, Chicago, USA). Philips’ new Compact 5000 Series aims to bring the diagnostic quality associated with premium cart-based ultrasound systems to more patients. Designed for portability and versatility without compromising image quality or performance, the Compact 5000 series facilitates first-time-right ultrasound exams for more patients.

Replicating the intuitive user interface and workflow of Philips’ cart-based systems EPIQ Elite and Affiniti, and offering full compatibility with these systems’ transducers, Ultrasound Compact 5000 Series supports an easy learning curve for users. Designed for shared service capabilities across specialties including cardiovascular, obstetrics and gynecology, point of care, and general imaging, Ultrasound Compact 5000 Series system helps meet the needs of multiple clinical segments. Designed for portability, the Compact system can be configured with an optional battery allowing for 2.5 hours of scanning time and 20% faster power-up capability [1] to quickly ready the system at the patient’s side when every second counts. Additionally, the new system features 33% fewer hard keys on the console [2], and a fully sealed control panel for easy disinfection and cleaning protocols.

“Improving patient outcomes and the patient experience means providing clinicians with our best diagnostic tools available and making advanced technology available wherever the patient is located,” said Jeff Cohen, General Manager of Ultrasound at Philips. “With the patient at the center of everything we do, we built the Ultrasound Compact System 5000 Series to perform as a highly versatile portable ultrasound system to be used in multiple care settings for many different types of exams without compromising image quality, diagnostic ability, or clinical workflow.”

“The Compact system gives me superb image quality for such a small portable system, providing us with the results we need,” said Dr. Marcela Böhm-Vélez, MD, Weinstein Imaging Associates, Pittsburgh, USA. “We find the system to be extremely user-friendly, particularly as it matches that of our EPIQ Elites we also have in our clinic. With the added battery, it also gives us the flexibility to move between patients more quickly.”

Premium quality ultrasound imaging has previously been confined to larger cart-based systems, which while technically portable, are typically located within a specific department. This often means that patients need to be moved from a hospital ward to the appropriate department for their ultrasound exams, which can negatively impact the patient experience and create logistical problems that limit patient throughput. The portability of the new Ultrasound Compact 5000 Series brings quality ultrasound to the patient wherever they are located in the hospital, with advanced features not typically found on a portable system, including AI-powered automation tools.

This newest innovative system also features Philips Collaboration Live secure real-time telemedicine software, with the ability to call on additional clinical expertise via secure voice, text, screen sharing, and video streaming from anywhere with a mobile or internet connection. Collaboration Live even allows a remote user to control the unit’s settings to acquire diagnostic quality images, reducing the need for follow-up scans and patients having to travel to a central hospital facility [3].

Philips Ultrasound Compact System 5000 Series complements Philips’ comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic ultrasound systems for every level of care and clinical setting, ranging from its ultra-mobile Lumify Handheld Ultrasound and hand-carried tablet InnoSight, and value-based ClearVue ultrasound systems, to its high-end and premium ultrasound Affiniti and EPIQ Elite systems. The Compact 5000 Series, which recently received FDA 510(k) clearance and pending CE mark, joins Philips’ expanded ultrasound family with the added benefit of EPIQ Elite and Affiniti workflow commonality and lifetime value.

Visitors to the Philips booth (#6730) at RSNA can view the new Ultrasound Compact 5000 Series in action with live scanning. To learn more about the latest smart connected AI-enabled imaging systems, integrated diagnostics, and connected workflow solutions from Philips aimed at advancing the ability to secure first-time-right precision diagnosis and treatment, visit Philips at RSNA 2022 or virtually via the Philips interactive online radiology experience and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for #RSNA22 updates throughout the event.

