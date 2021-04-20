Philips produces one hundred millionth blade for its OneBlade, the product that disrupted the grooming market

April 20, 2021

Since its launch in 2016, the Philips OneBlade has disrupted grooming markets worldwide, creating a new category – a single tool for shaving, trimming and edging

OneBlade Face + Body adds the ability to trim, style and edge facial and body hair even in the most intimate areas

One hundred million blades is an important milestone – Philips’ global innovation teams will keep expanding the OneBlade range and engaging new audiences

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the production of its one hundred millionth OneBlade blade. This impressive milestone is testament to the success of the collaborative effort put in by Philips’ grooming innovation team in the Netherlands, who teamed up with other Philips innovation teams around the globe to produce the advanced OneBlade shaving and grooming tool, sharing their expertise and experience. The team keeps on innovating and disrupting the grooming market with new OneBlade solutions, such as the OneBlade Face + Body, and will keep on pushing the boundaries by expanding the ranges and engaging new audiences. The Philips OneBlade subscription-model makes the grooming routine as easy and convenient as possible; new blades get delivered to people’s doorstep.

“At Philips, we believe people should be able to embrace their individuality so they can be what they want to be, not just today but next year and the year after,” said Dominique Oh, Business Leader Grooming and Beauty at Philips. “It’s why our innovation teams continue to develop tools that allow them to achieve the look they want in an easy way or find the look that’s right for them. I am proud to see this unique blade, designed and invented by Philips for OneBlade, reaching the important milestone of 100 million blades produced.”

The must-have styling tool of a new generation

Over the last few years, there has been a major shift in facial hair styles that has completely disrupted the grooming market. People worldwide, especially millennials (18 – 34 year olds), are shaving less, styling more, and expressing their individualism by styling their facial hair. Despite this widespread change in behavior, which had not previously been seen for decades, the tools at their disposal had hardly changed until Philips disrupted the shaving and grooming market in 2016 with a new solution – the OneBlade. This unique single tool allows users to style, trim and edge any length of facial hair in complete comfort and convenience. The OneBlade already boasts over 27 million users worldwide, with the number still growing fast.

Continued innovation in premium grooming and beauty

In addition to working on OneBlade innovations, Philips brings other innovations to the personal care market, such as the premium, highly advanced and successful Philips Lumea IPL 9000 series hair removal device for home use, and its new series 9000 electric shavers with SkinIQ technology for those who are looking for a close shave while maintaining healthy looking skin. Today, Philips keeps reinventing the premium space, delivering smart propositions that provide personalized plans and guidance, and stepping into new business models.

