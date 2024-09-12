Phlexcell, NanoMalaysia and Universiti Teknologi Petronas Ink MoU To Advance Solar Technology And Flexible Electronics



KOTA KINABALU, NanoMalaysia Berhad (NMB), Phlexcell Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary under NanoMalaysia Berhad (NMB), a company limited by guarantee under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), and Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) announced today a tripartite collaboration to advance the development of solar energy and flexible electronics in Malaysia.

The collaboration was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with an exchange ceremony held during the Eighth World Engineering, Science and Technology Congress (ESTCON) at the Sabah International Convention Centre today. ESTCON is a biennial congress organised by UTP to bring together researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders from across Asia, the Middle East, North America, and Europe to explore solutions for a greener tomorrow.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency