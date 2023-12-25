Phnom Festival Contributes to Promote Tourism at Phnom 1500 in Pursat Province



Phnom (mountain) Festival, held in at Phnom 1500 in Veal Veng district, Pursat province on Dec. 23-24, contributed to boosting this attractive natural tourism destination.

H.E. Kuch Panhasa, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Tourism, and Mr. Say Socheat, Deputy Governor of Pursat province, presided over the opening ceremony of Phnom Festival, with the participation of 300 representatives of local authorities and private sector and tourists.

The two-day event was jointly organised by Kai Creative Station, Wonderpass Technology and Solo Landscapes with support from Pursat Provincial Department of Tourism, Phnom Coffee, and Thaian Real Estate.

Different activities, including camping, concert, food fair, and so on were offered to make the event more cheerful.

Phnom Festival was aimed to boost local tourism movement; promote tourism and investment potential of Phnom 1500 area, especially new tourism products, luxurious and natural tourism resorts; link government-private sectors, particularly encourage in

vestors to invest at Phnom 1500, and show the Ministry of Tourism’s attention through organising various tourism events; and promote technology in tourism through digital advertising and booking via Wonderpass Technology.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse