Phnom Penh Alone Detects 454 New COVID-19 Cases

Cambodia has reported 477 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), of which 454 are community cases in Phnom Penh capital, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release this afternoon.

According to the source, the new cases include 472 Cambodians and 5 Chinese. Besides Phnom Penh, Preah Sihanouk province detected 6 new infections; Takeo, Svay Rieng and Kandal provinces 4 each; Prey Veng province 3; and Kampong Thom and Siem Reap provinces 1 each.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia now increased to 4,081, of which 3,540 are connected to the current cluster infections, known as the Feb. 20 Community Event, with 26 deaths recorded.

Meanwhile, 96 more COVID-19 patients have successfully recovered; bringing the cured cases to 2,080.

The newly recovered patients are all community cases: 84 Cambodians, 10 Chinese, 1 Norwegian, and 1 Burmese in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Svay Rieng, Takeo, and Koh Kong.

They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press