Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway Study Completed

Study on the construction of an expressway, linking Phnom Penh to Bavet city, at the border with Vietnam, has been completed, said the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT).

The report on the study, conducted by China Railway International Group Co., Ltd., was presented in a meeting held here on Sept. 7, under the chairmanship of H.E. So Victor, Secretary of State at the MPWT.

Based on the report, there are three options for the expressway construction, and according to the ministry, the government will thoroughly study the three options in order to choose a proper one by taking into consideration social and economic impacts and construction budget.

The company will submit the financial report of the expressway construction in mid-October this year.

Once the construction completed, the Phnom Penh-Bavet expressway will become the Kingdom’s second expressway, after the 190 kilometre-long Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville expressway.

The Chinese firm started conducting study on the construction in December last year.

The Phnom Penh-Bavet expressway stretches over 135 kilometres departing from Phnom Penh, crossing the provinces of Kandal, Prey Veng, and Svay Rieng before reaching Bavet city of Svay Rieng province.

Once operational, the expressway can allow a maximum speed of 120 kilometres per hour.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press