H.E. Khuong Sreng (R, Pic. 1), Governor of Phnom Penh capital city of Cambodia, holds talks with his counterpart from Vientiane, Laos H.E. Athsaphangthong Siphadone in Phnom Penh this afternoon, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Mayors’ Forum (AMF 2022) and the Meeting of Governors/Mayors of ASEAN Capitals (MGMAC 2022) hosted by Phnom Penh capital.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press