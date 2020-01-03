Phnom Penh International Airport to Host Full Scale Emergency Excise Next Week

A Full Scale Airport Emergency Exercise (AIRPEX 19) will be organised at Phnom Penh International Airport on Jan. 10.

According to the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, the upcoming drill will take place under the theme of air hostage rescue.

Various services ranging from rescue and firefighting services to medical, police and security services will participate in the AIRPEX 19, it added.

Every two years, it pointed out, all members of the International Civil Aviation Organisation are required to hold a full scale exercise inside and around the airport in order to get prepared rather than to look back and regret.

In mid-December 2019, Siem Reap International Airport also hosted a Full Scale Airport Emergency Exercise which involved over 500 participants. The drill was aimed at evaluating the airport community's and Siem Reap rescue units' operational capabilities in the event of an aircraft crash including practicing coordination of rescue resources, testing call out procedures, evaluating the efficiency of information recording in the field and in the emergency operations centre, testing the readiness of airlines servicing the airport, and so on.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press