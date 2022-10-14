Phnom Penh, Larnaca Form Sister City Alliance

Phnom Penh capital and Larnaca city of the Republic of Cyprus have formulated sister alliance toward smart city.

Phnom Penh Governor H.E. Khuong Sreng and visiting Mr. Andreas Vyras, Governor of Larnaca city, officially signed a goodwill letter on alliance between the two cities at Phnom Penh Capital Hall on Oct. 13.

H.E. Khuong Sreng briefed his counterpart of Phnom Penh’s history and emerging challenges, and underlined his vision to make it a smart capital through lessons learned from all city alliances, including Larnaca.

Mr. Andreas Vyras spoke highly of the rapid growth in all areas of Phnom Penh, and the capital’s effective response and containment of COVID-19.

He was positive that Phnom Penh-Larnaca alliance will promote mutual experience sharing for smart city development, including smart parking and solid waste management.

It will also promote better friendship and understanding of residents between the two cities, he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press