Phnom Penh Logistics Centre Officially Opened

The construction of dry port and logistics centre has been completed successfully, according to local media report.

Invested by Nippon Express Cambodia Co., Ltd., the port and logistics centre were officially inaugurated at Phnom Penh Economic Zone here in Phnom Penh early this week under the presidency of H.E. Kun Nhim, Director General of the General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia.

H.E. Kun Nhim underlined that this is a big logistics company from Japan establishing customs inventory and trade centre in Cambodia.

Those achievements will contribute significantly to connecting a belt for supply of investment, services and trade for both the local and international frameworks, continued the general director.

With the investments, he added, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is preparing a national master plan on multi-transports and logistics in order to upgrade national transportation system and urge for Cambodian economic connection to the region and the world.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press