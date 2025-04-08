Phnom Penh Reserves a 70-Hectare Land Area for Public Park



Phnom Penh: Phnom Penh capital is set to reserve approximately 70 hectares of land in the Tomnup Kob Srov area of Khan Pursenchey for the development of a public park, Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet announced this morning.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the announcement was made during the official inauguration ceremony of the two-storey Morodok Techo Flyover in the Kbal Thnal area of the capital. Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said the planned public park would serve as a space for Phnom Penh residents to relax, exercise, and spend quality time with their families.





In addition to its recreational value, the park is expected to become a new attraction for both domestic and international tourists, he added. The Premier revealed that he had been advised to allocate the land for commercial development due to its high value. However, he declined the suggestion, emphasising his intention to preserve the area for public use and long-term community benefit.





Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet also called on other provincial administrations to follow the example of Preah Sihanouk province by developing public parks for the benefit of their local residents.

