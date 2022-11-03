Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway Users Rose to Almost 440,000

The number of vehicles traveling through the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in the one-month test drive in October rose to 437,318, pointed out yesterday a report of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

This stands as a positive sign that the expressway is a good choice for travel and transportation, it continued.

During the month, there were 19 accidents, equivalent to 0.004 percent of the recorded traffic volume. Travellers sought consultation, additional information, and help through the 1,291 helplines.

The Cambodia’s first expressway was launched for public use on Oct. 1 and it was free of charge for the one month trial period.

