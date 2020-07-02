Phnom Penh to Have Modern Underground Parking Spaces Worth US$160 Million

Phnom Penh is planning to construct three modern underground parking spaces worth US$160 million.

The update was shared in a recent meeting here between H.E. Khuong Sreng, Governor of Phnom Penh and Ms. Chan Sothea, Representative of China Good Car Investment (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

Ms. Chan Sothea underlined that the investment is intended to respond to the capital’s emerging demand and to contribute to modernising the city’s lifestyle.

The planned underground parking lots will be situated at three different areas: the first at Kour Srov roundabout connecting with the frontier of Kandal province, the second at the National Road No. 6, and the location for the last is being explored at Phnom Penh’s suburb.

H.E. Khuong Sreng welcomed the Chinese company’s investment and encouraged the firm to study the details of the investment project.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press