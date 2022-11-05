Phnom Penh to Host ASEAN Governor/Mayor Meetings in December

Phnom Penh will host the ASEAN Mayors Forum (AMF) and the Meeting of Governors/Mayors of ASEAN Capitals (MGMAC) in early December.

Phnom Penh Governor H.E. Khuong Sreng confirmed the planned regional gatherings when convening a preparation meeting of the organising committee on Nov. 4 at the capital hall.

He called on a collective and thorough effort among all forces to ensure security and safety of the events.

The ASEAN Mayors Forum and the Meeting of Governors/Mayors of ASEAN Capitals will be held on Dec. 2-3 with Phnom Penh as the host.

According to H.E. Nuon Pharath, Phnom Penh Deputy Governor, Cambodia has so far invited delegates from 73 cities to attend the regional meetings.

The meetings will serve as a platform for city delegates to share experience and learn from each other to make cities across ASEAN more resilient, cleaner, and smarter.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press