Phnom Penh to Host Digital Cambodia 2020 in March

Phnom Penh will host a huge digital forum to boost digital technology in March next year at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre � the heart of the capital.

The update was shared recently through a press conference organised by the National Institute of Posts, Telecoms and ICT (NIPTICT), highlighting that the event called Digital Cambodia 2020 will take place from Mar. 20 to 22.

H.E. Dr. Kan Channmeta, Secretary of State at Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications along with Dr. Seng Sopheap, President of NIPTICT and Mr. Chy Sila, CEO of Sabay Digital Media spoke at the press event.

According to the speakers, the digital forum will be made happen through collaboration among six ministries in association with the private sector.

Dr. Seng Sopheap expressed his optimism that the event will bring together Cambodian youth with digital talent to digest the latest update of the industry to enrich their knowledge, skill and networks contributing indispensably to advancing it in Cambodia.

The second digital forum anticipates the participation of ministers of telecommunications and information technology across Asia and about 120 speakers with heavy background in the field.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press