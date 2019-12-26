Phnom Penh Welcomes US$3.4 Billion Construction Projects in 2019

Phnom Penh Capital has welcomed 1,030 new construction projects worth over US$3.4 billion this year.

The update was shared by Mr. Mean Chanyada, Deputy Governor of Phnom Penh Municipality in the inauguration ceremony of King Shore Construction (Cambodia) Ltd. here in Phnom Penh recently.

The Phnom Penh deputy governor continued that the registered construction projects cover more than 6.6 million square metres of land surface.

There are currently a total of 237 apartment and residential buildings and about 1,247 skyscrapers in the capital, he added.

During the first ten months of 2019, Cambodia licensed 4,152 construction projects worth over US$7.5 billion across the country.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press