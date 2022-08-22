“Phnom Tamao” Designated as Zoological Park, Protected Forest and Botanical Garden

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, has ordered the establishment of “Phnom Tamao” as a zoological park, protected forest and botanical garden.

The order was made in a seven-article royal decree released on Aug. 19.

The establishment is aimed to ensure the sustainability of forest and wildlife conservation and protection; wildlife rescue, treatment, rehabilitation; education, dissemination, research and tourism service, explained the royal decree.

“Phnom Tamao” is located on an area of 2,025 hectares in Bati district, Takeo province. It is divided into three areas – protected forest for wildlife rehabilitation, Phnom Tamao luxury wood area, and zoological park.

The “Phnom Tamao” zoological park, protected forest and botanical garden will be under the management of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press