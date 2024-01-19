PL Vista to Expand its Investment to Cambodia



PL Visa is planning to expand its investment to Cambodia by exporting its European standard products to the Kingdom’s market.

The investment plan was revealed by Mr. François GUEZ, CEO of PL Vista, while paying a courtesy call on Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet in Paris, France this morning (Paris time).

Mr. GUEZ also briefed the Cambodian Premier of his company’s business activities, saying that it specialises in the supply of baby, family and home care products.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet welcomed the investment expansion plan of PL Vista and reaffirmed that the Royal Government will continue to provide all necessary support and coordination based on policies, laws and regulations aimed at ensuring the success and prosperity of businesses in Cambodia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse