PM: A2I Draft Law to be Ready in 7th-Mandate Government

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said the draft law on Access to Information will be ready between 2024-2025, during the 7th mandate of the Royal Government.

Addressing to the 5th get-together with the media here this afternoon, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the process of preparing this draft of law is a little late, but no need to rush.

"We need to collect all inputs and concerns from all parties for this draft law," he underlined.

H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Information said the ministry in collaboration with UNESCO as well as relevant ministries and institutions and other partners will work hard in drafting the law in a participatory and consultative manner.

This draft law sets out the rights and obligations of receiving and providing information, as well as the principles, rules, procedures to access confidential information and protection of whistle-blowers in order to ensure that every member of the public has the right to receive information from public institutions in accordance with the Cambodia's Constitution.

