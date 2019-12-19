PM Agrees with CHEA’s Request on Tax Exemption for 2020-2023

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has agreed with the request of the Cambodian Higher Education Association (CHEA) for tax exemption for 2020-2023.

The agreement was made when the Premier received here yesterday afternoon a delegation of CHEA led by its Chairman H.E. Dr. Heng Vanda, H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Prime Minister told reporters after the courtesy meeting.

On the occasion, H.E. Dr. Heng Vanda briefed Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the progress of the higher education in the past year and made some requests to the Premier, including the one on tax exemption for all higher education institutions from 2020 to 2023.

For the expansion of the scope of teacher training, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said it must be made through the National Institute of Education which mainly focuses on this area.

The Cambodian Higher Education Association now has in total 103 members and they are actively contributing to human resource development in the country.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press