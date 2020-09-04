PM Announces Major Infrastructure Construction Project in Siem Reap

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has announced a budget of US$150 million to build 38 roads in Siem Reap cultural province, a key tourism hub of Cambodia.

The Premier made the announcement in a message posted on his official Facebook page this morning.

“Although our country has been facing the COVID-19 pandemic, it has not affected the country development,” he said.

The total 38 highways and roads will be built in the provincial town to improve the people’s livelihoods and boost the national economic growth post-COVID-19 crisis, he added

Samdech Techo Prime Minister will preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the 38 roads, and by the end of 2021, there will be nice roads on this Angkor land of wonder.

“Thanks all ministries and institutions for their contribution [to save the national budget] so that we can save more than US$600 million to develop the country,” underlined Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press