PM Anwar Anticipates Positive Impact from Kampung Chengal Lempong Development.



KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes that all development programmes for Kampung Chengal Lempong in Kuantan, Pahang, through the approved allocation, will bring positive changes and continuous benefits to the local community.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, Anwar shared in a Facebook post that his political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, represented him in engaging with the village community at the Chengal Lempong Community Hall. The visit aimed to assess the potential benefits of a RM2.5 million allocation, focusing on infrastructure, education, and the welfare of the residents.

Anwar mentioned that projects such as an enclosed futsal court and the Chengal Lempong multipurpose building are currently under construction. These developments are part of efforts to empower the local community.

On July 6, Kampung Chengal Lempong was designated as an adopted village under the national-level Kampung Angkat MADANI 2024 initiative.