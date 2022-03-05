PM Appreciates Cambodia National Cultural Conservation Effort

Cambodian Prime Minister has spoken highly of the effort of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts and national and international stakeholders in conservation, value enhancement and development of national culture, especially in the context of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, marked the appreciation in his message to cheer the 24th National Culture Day on Mar. 3.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined that despite the spread of COVID-19, Cambodia always pays attention to the cultural work, which is the national spirit, identity, prestige and pride.

The effort is in line with the conservation and development of national culture for social economic development contribution vision set in the national policy on culture and the government’s political programme.

The government has also set a long-term vision to further promote national culture potential along with the cultural development strategy and new innovations to promote sustainable, inclusive and diversified economic development.

Through the cooperation between the government and private sector, for the last ten years, Khmer music and film industry and TV series have advanced with high quality, he continued.

The Prime Minister also thanked development partners and donors for their support for the national culture work, and hoped this will continue to bring Cambodian arts and culture to broader national and international contexts branding Cambodia as “the Kingdom of Culture”.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press