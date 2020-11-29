PM: Authorities Working Actively to Ensure People’s Safety

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has reaffirmed that relevant authorities have been actively working to ensure the health safety of people.

The Premier made the reaffirmation in a Facebook post this evening, re-appealing thus his compatriots not to panic, but to increase their attention to protect themselves by following the health safety guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

“On Nov. 29, the Ministry of Health detected seven new cases of COVID-19, of them six are in the same family and the other one is from the U.S.,” he said. “This outbreak in the same family that continues to spread to others can be defined as ‘the first community outbreak in Cambodia’.”

This morning, he added, Aeon Mall I, Phnom Penh Hotel, and AIS school-Chak Angre branch were ordered to temporarily shut down for a short period of time. This new outbreak would concern the provinces of Siem Reap, Banteay Meanchey and Mondulkiri besides Phnom Penh capital.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister called for proper and strict COVID-19 tests and quarantine, and for immediate report to medical team for any suspected symptoms.

The Premier is currently in Siem Reap province for the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 38 streets in Siem Reap city. He confirmed that the event will not be postponed, but held as scheduled on Nov. 30.

