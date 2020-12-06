PM Call on Local Authorities to Strengthen Health Measures at Business Establishments

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has ordered the provincial and municipal governors to monitor all business establishments and advise them to properly follow the safety measures guided by the Ministry of Health.

The Premier made the instruction in a voice clip shared to the media this morning after noting that some stores did not properly comply with the health measures, adding that negligence of local authorities contributed some part to the community transmission.

If they (business establishments) fail to do so, they will be shut down temporarily, he said.

“We have no better choice than to ensure social and individual distance, mask wearing and hygiene between the customers and sellers,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined.

The Royal Government has so far distributed 4 million masks – three million for Phnom Penh and 1 million for Siem Reap province, he recalled.

The Ministry of Health yesterday began to reveal the identity and address of the new positive cases in order to track down as soon as possible those in contact with them so as to prevent large-scale community transmission.

As of this morning, the total number of confirmed cases in Cambodia rose to 346, including 30 locally transmitted community cases. Among them, 306 or 88.44 percent have recovered successfully and there is no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press