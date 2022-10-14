PM Calls for High Vigilance of Rising Flood Water

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has appealed to his compatriots, especially those living along the river to be very careful as the flood water is rising.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen made the appeal on his official Facebook page this morning.

The Premier took the opportunity to express his deepest condolences to the families who lost their children and grandchildren in an accident of a ferry carrying students from school in Kandal province yesterday, which caused many deaths and injuries, while some are still missing.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister called on relevant authorities to continue the search for the victims and to help the families of the dead and the victims in this most difficult time.

On Oct. 13, in the evening, a ferry mainly carrying students sank in Kampong Phnom commune, Leuk Dek district, Kandal province. According to the authorities’ preliminary report, as of this morning, the bodies of seven students aged from 12 to 14 years old have been found, while four students have been rescued and four others are still missing.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press