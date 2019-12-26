PM Calls for More Efforts to Boost Rice Export

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has appealed to all stakeholders to further promote rice export to international markets.

This year, Cambodia may have up to 9 million tons of paddy rice surplus, therefore all stakeholders should work together to realise our goal of exporting at least 1 million tons of milled rice per year, said the Premier at the graduation ceremony of almost 3,000 students of the Royal University of Law and Economics.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also reiterated the Royal Government's efforts and commitment to attract more investors to invest in rice mill for export because the export of milled rice is profitable than the export of paddy rice.

During the first 11 months of 2019, Cambodia exported its milled rice to 60 countries in the region and the world, mostly to China which bought over 200,000 tons, up 53 percent compared to the same period of 2018.

Cambodian and Chinese relevant institutions have been cooperating closely in boosting the export of Cambodian rice to China to meet the agreed quota of 400,000 tons a year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press