PM Calls for More Push for Cambodia’s Digital Education

Cambodia Prime Minister has urged the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports and stakeholders to continue promoting digital education in Cambodia responsive to the national, regional and global development.

The Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen made the call in his message to mark the start of the academic year 2022-2023 on Jan. 2.

Paying attention to teachers, building a stronger and more vibrant education system, and reforming education services and programmes to build human resources are the must, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen further encouraged the media to help promote children’s schooling and the importance of education, and produce educational programmes and videos for the students and teachers.

He also thanked all level leaderships, relevant ministries-institutions, authorities, parents, development partners, administrators of education institutions, professors and teachers for their high responsibility to ensure efficient and effective learning and teaching process so far.

Addressing the beginning of the new academic year at Hun Sen Prasoth High School, Svay Rieng province this morning, H.E. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, underlined the ministry’s commitment to further promote education, especially the digital education.

He outlined the ministry’s priorities in response to the education transformation including safe reopening of school, school reform, teacher capacity development, digital education, STEM education, and youth’s skill development for the 21st century.

