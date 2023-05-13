PM Calls on Candlelight Party’s Supporters Not to Take Any Illegal Actions

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen appealed here this afternoon to all supporters of the Candlelight Party not to take any actions against the law and social order as Cambodia is hosting the 32nd SEA Games.

“I would like to call on all supporters of the Candlelight Party to remain calm and not to act in accordance with the incitement and appeal of their party’s leaders,” he said in his voice message to the public through his official Telegram channel.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also warned to take legal measures to respond to any illegal acts of the leaders of the Candlelight Party.

The Candlelight Party on May 12, 2023 released a statement saying that at 3 o'clock today, it would go to submit additional documents at the National Election Committee (NEC) to register for the National Election in July, and gathering the party’s leaders, members, activists and supporters across the country for the so-called peaceful advocacy in case the registration failed.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen took this this opportunity to inform the public, especially the Candlelight Party’s supporters not to be deceived to join any illegal acts whether or not this political party can register at NEC successfully.

“I urge you all not to engage in any activities with the Candlelight Party’s leaders and I order the authorities at all levels not to allow any gatherings that violate the public order as Cambodia is hosting the SEA Games. The authorities and armed forces at all levels must be ready to take legal action against the Candlelight Party’s leaders, both at national and sub-national levels, who dare to go against the public order,” the Premier underlined.

“We cannot tolerate the irresponsible conduct of the leaders of the Candlelight Party. We would like to inform them at all levels that they will receive an appropriate response if they dare to disrupt the public order, particularly Cambodia's reputation when the Kingdom has been successfully hosting the SEA Games,” he said. “We warn you to be careful of what you do.”

According to NEC, 20 political parties have registered their parties and candidates for the National Election on July 23, 2023, but among them, only 11 political parties have been officially approved, while for 9 others, including the Candlelight Party, NEC is reviewing their respective documents.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse