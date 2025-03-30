PM: Cambodians’ Well-being is Government’s Priority



Phnom Penh: The well-being of Cambodian nationals living and working in Myanmar and Thailand, particularly in earthquake-affected areas, remains a top priority for the Royal Government of Cambodia. Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, reaffirmed this commitment in a message posted on his official social media channels this morning.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Prime Minister stated that the Royal Embassies of Cambodia in both countries, along with labour counsellors, are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities to provide timely and effective assistance to Cambodian nationals in need. The Prime Minister also highlighted the swift response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training. Through the Cambodian ambassador to Thailand and labour counsellors, officials were dispatched to the affected areas to assess the situation, gather information, and communicate with Cambodian workers to ensure prompt support and intervention.





Additionally, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet expressed his condolences to the Royal Government of Thailand, the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and those affected by the earthquake in both countries. He urged Cambodian nationals residing in Thailand and Myanmar to contact the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in their respective host countries for any necessary information or assistance.





A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bangkok, Thailand, and central Myanmar on the afternoon of Mar. 28, causing casualties and property damage.

