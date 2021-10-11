PM Congratulates Cambodian National Football Team

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has expressed his congratulations to the Cambodian national football team after beating Guam football team at a qualifier in Bahrain.

“I congratulate the Cambodian national team on their 1-0 victory over the United States’ Guam team in the first leg of AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers at Khalifa Sport City, Bahrain,” said the Premier on his official Facebook page this evening.

There are two matches in the course of play off for the Cambodian team vs the Guam team – one was on Oct.9, 2021 and the other on Oct. 12, 2021 in Bahrain.

The winning team will go to the third round of qualifier competition in 2022, and then to the final in 2023 in China.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press