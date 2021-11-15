PM Congratulates Cambodian World Petanque Champion Ouk Sreymom

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has extended his congratulations to Ms. Ouk Sreymom who has won a gold medal at the World Petanque Championships 2021 in Spain.

“Cambodia is very proud and congratulates Ms. Ouk Sreymom on her victory over her Thai counterpart in the final of the 2021 World Petanque Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain,” wrote the Premier on his official Facebook page today.

This Cambodian world champion of 2017 beat her Canadian counterpart 29-2 in the 1/4 round and her Norwegian counterpart 25-18 in the semifinal.

With this new gold medal, Cambodia has secured its world petanque champion title for the fifth time consecutively. The previous ones were in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Cambodia has sent four female athletes to attend the competition on Nov. 12-14. They are the best players selected from the National Petanque Championship 2021 held recently, including Ms. Ouk Sreymom, Ms. Un Sreya, Ms. Sreang Sorakhim and Ms. Khuon Yary.

The Cambodian male Petanque athletes will also leave Cambodia soon to join the competition from Nov. 19 to 21, 2021 at the same Petanque event.

Being held in Santa Susana of Spain, the 2021 World Petanque Championships has three contests: the women’s championship and the junior world championship from Nov. 12 to 14 and the men’s championship from Nov. 19 to 21, 2021.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press