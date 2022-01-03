PM Congratulates Cambodia’s Well Management of COVID-19

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has highly valued the COVID-19 containment and prevention efforts of the competent authorities at all levels and other stakeholders.

As of Jan. 3, 2022, in Cambodia, there are 148 patients under emergency care, which is a small number compared to that of other countries, the Premier underlined at the groundbreaking ceremony for the 148-kilometre-long National Road No. 48 improvement project in Sre Ambel district, Koh Kong province this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the countdown and New Year celebration late last week was another test for the COVID-19 management in Cambodia. Yesterday, he pointed out, only 3 positive cases have been confirmed by PCR with a new death case (the test results will be announced this morning by the Ministry of Health).

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to appeal to his compatriots to continue paying high attention to the preventive measures, especially the “Three Dos, Three Don’ts” as well as to get vaccinated against the pandemic.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen suggested the Ministry of Health to check the case of some 70,000 people who have not been allowed by medical doctors for the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Premier also reminded the booster dose campaign for the teenagers aged from 12 to under 18 years old, which begins today in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Kandal, Preah Sihanouk and Koh Kong.

As of Jan. 2, 2022, Cambodia registered in total 120,510 COVID-19 confirmed cases, of which 116,940 have recovered and 3,013 have died.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press