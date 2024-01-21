PM Congratulates the Winners of National Dictation Contest



Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet this evening expressed his congratulations to the three winners of the National Public Dictation Contest under the theme ‘Angkor Writing.’

The event, the first ever of its kind, was held at the Angkor Wat Temple causeway bridge, known as Spean Harl, in Siem Reap province this morning under the presidency of H.E. Dr. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, with the participation of 800 candidates aged between 12 and 60 years old from across the country.

The first winner is Mr. Cheng Ratana while the two runners up are Mr. Vorn Vida and Miss Yoap Sokheak.

According to the Premier, the event is aimed at inspiring Cambodian children to love Cambodian literature, as well as promoting Angkor area, a world’s great resort, associated with the beautiful cultural realities of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

This is also linked to the Pentagonal Strategy – Phase 1 of the 7th-mandate Royal Government, focusing on the development of human capital, which is an

indispensable catalyst in economic diversification to achieve Cambodia’s ambition of becoming an upper middle-income economy by 2030 and a high-income nation by 2050, he underlined.

Samdech Thipadei also highly valued all stakeholders for organising the event with the spirit of strengthening the general knowledge, national identity, solidarity, as well as enhancing Cambodian literature

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse