PM: Current International Airport Not to Be Abandoned

Phnom Penh International Airport, the current airport not far from the capital’s downtown will not be abandoned after the construction of the new one completes in 2023.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen made the affirmation while paying an inspection visit to the construction site of the new airport in Kandal and Takeo provinces this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen added that Phnom Penh International Airport will be used as military airbase, domestic airport, cargo terminal, plane parking, etc.

Phnom Penh International Airport, formerly known as Pochentong International Airport, has operated in Cambodia even before the civil war kicked off in the 1970s. It is the busiest and largest airport in Cambodia, occupying a land area of 386.5 hectares in Khan Pursenchey.

With the yearly visitor growth and in order to further promote the civil aviation, in 2018 the Royal Government approved a proposal to build a new airport at an estimated cost of US$1.5 billion. The new international airport will replace the existing Phnom Penh International Airport, with initial plans having the facilities being constructed by Cambodia Airport Investment, a joint venture between Overseas Cambodia Investment Corporation (OCIC) (90 percent), one of the country’s largest real estate developers, and the government’s State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (10 percent).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press