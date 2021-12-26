PM: Despite Omicron, Cambodia to Continue Socio-economic Reopening

AKP Phnom Penh, Despite the outbreak of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant of concern, Cambodia will continue to fully resume its socio-economic activities which began since Nov. 1, 2021.

The commitment was underlined by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at the handover-receiving ceremony of Australia-donated 783,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Phnom Penh International Airport this evening.

According to the Premier, 15 new cases of COVID-19, all are imported and all are Omicron cases, were detected today (they will be announced tomorrow by the Ministry of Health); bringing the total Omicron cases in Cambodia to 31, of which 3 have already recovered.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen took the opportunity to re-appeal to his compatriots not to panic, but to stick to the health safety rules, especially the Three Dos, Three Don’ts measure with highly careful and responsible spirit.

Since the beginning, Cambodia considered vaccine as a key strategic weapon to win over the COVID-19 pandemic, said Samdech Techo Prime Minister, thanking all the Cambodian people, friendly countries and development partners for their support for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the Kingdom.

