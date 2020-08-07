PM Encourages Factory Workers to Grow Vegetables

As COVID-19 pandemic is threatening the whole world, including Cambodia, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has encouraged factory workers to grow variety of vegetables to earn extra income to support their families.

In a Facebook message this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that COVID-19 had pushed factory workers to grow vegetables to supply their own families and the market.

“With the outbreak of COVID-19, some workers turned to vegetable growing at homeland to cope with family’s demand and to supply the market which has improved their living standard,” he said.

This is not the first time that the Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, has urged people to grow vegetables and other crops.

The Premier has encouraged his fellow citizens to grow vegetables around their houses, because Cambodia’s soil is very favorable for agricultural crops.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), Cambodia spends about US$200 million per year on importing vegetables from abroad for local consumption. Most of those imported vegetables are from Vietnam and China.

Cambodia needs about 500 to 600 tonnes of vegetables a day, of which 400 tonnes are produced locally.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press