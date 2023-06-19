PM: Energy and Clean Water Need Never Enough

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning said the need for energy and clean water will never be enough as the number of people continues to increase.

Addressing to the inauguration ceremony of Bakheng Water Treatment Plant-Phase 1 in Phnom Penh’s Khan Chroy Changvar, Samdech Techo Hun Sen called on France and Japan, the two main player of clean water in Cambodia, to further support this need.

“When it comes to water and electricity, it is never enough as the need for these utilities keeps rising,” he underlined.

According to the Premier, as of April 2023, the Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority (PPWSA) could supply about 640,000 cubic metres of clean water per day. The figures will jump to 1.1 million cubic metres in 2025, and around 1.8 million cubic metres by 2030.

The first phase of Bakheng Water Treatment Plant, whose construction began in February 2021 at a total cost of some US$247 million, co-financed by the Royal Government of Cambodia through PPWSA, the French Agency for Development (AFD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union (EU), is capable of producing 195,000 cubic metres daily.

The second phase of the same production capacity will be completed in 2024, bringing the total clean water supply capacity in Phnom Penh to 980,000 cubic metres a day.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)