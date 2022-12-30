PM Expresses Condolences over Hotel-Casino Blaze in Poipet

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has extended his deepest condolences over the fire incident at the Grand Diamond City hotel and casino in Poipet city, Banteay Meanchey northwestern province.

While presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and upgrading of NR31 and 33 in Tek Chhou district, Kampot province this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said according to the provincial report, the death toll would rise to 16, but only 12 bodies have been so far found, with 73 injured, both Cambodians and foreigners.

There are reportedly more than 1,000 people in the hotel-casino during the blaze, including some 500 staff, he added.

The fire, which broke around 11:30 pm on Dec. 28, was now under control and this morning, the search for more bodies continues, he said.

“This is a worse tragedy happened at the end of this year,” said the Premier, expressing thanks to competent authorities, especially the Thai side, for their active participation in the rescue operation.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also asked concerned authorities to work on the normalisation of Poipet international border gate, the main gateway for tourist and goods flows.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press