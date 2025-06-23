PM Extends Congratulations on Cambodian Veterans Day Anniversary



Phnom Penh: Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet has extended his heartfelt congratulations to all Cambodian veterans on the 18th anniversary of Cambodian Veterans Day, reinforcing national appreciation for their sacrifices.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Royal Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia has consistently recognized Cambodian veterans’ courageous spirit and sincere sacrifices in their service to the nation and homeland, exemplifying heroic patriotism and leaving a lasting legacy in the nation’s history. The Premier conveyed this message via his official social media platform.

The Royal Government of Cambodia officially designated June 21 as Cambodian Veterans Day through Decision No. 31 on June 20, 2007, to honor the heroism and invaluable service of veterans to the nation and its people. This day serves not only to honor veterans’ achievements but also to deepen public understanding of their sacrifices, inspire nationwide support, highlight their vital role in society,

and cultivate a sense of patriotism among the public and the armed forces.

Prime Minister Hun Manet emphasized that this commemoration inspires Cambodian youth to become strong pillars and successors who embody a strong sense of patriotism, courage, strength, and dignity.