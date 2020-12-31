PM Extends New Year’s Best Wishes to Compatriots

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this afternoon extended his New Year’s best wishes to all his compatriots.

“On the occasion of the Universal New Year 2021, I and my spouse would like to wish all Buddhist monks and compatriots, both inside and outside the country, happiness, prosperity and the four gems of Buddha’s blessings: longevity, nobility, health, and strength,” wrote the Premier on his official Facebook page.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Prime Minister called on them to continue paying attention to the prevention of COVID-19 spread by often washing their hands with soap or alcohol- or gel-based hand sanitizers, wearing masks and keeping safety distance, especially strictly following the Ministry of Health’s instructions.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also wished all citizens safe travels during the New Year’s holidays.

