PM Highlights Key Events in His Life in January

Samdech Akka Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, underlined key events in his life in January.

While holding a get-together with nearly 6.000 journalists, spokespersons, and information officials, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said there are at least seven important points in his note.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, those key events are the 41st anniversary of January 7 Victory Day, the 41st anniversary of his nomination as the foreign minister, the 35th anniversary of being in office as Prime Minister, the 32nd anniversary of his first negotiation for peace between Samdech Preah Noromdom Sihanouk, the late King-Father of Cambodia and him, the 24th anniversary of the implementation of Win-Win policy, the 44th anniversary of his marriage, and the 20th anniversary of being a grandfather.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also pointed out that 4 of his 5 children got married in January.

The Premier added that there are more important events happening in his life in January.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press